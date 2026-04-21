The Barbados Government is moving to put stronger systems in place to protect marine resources.

The plan is for a renewed focus on conservation and sustainable fisheries management across the island’s maritime sector.

The update comes from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Environment, National Beautification and Fisheries, Santia Bradshaw, as she addressed the awards ceremony of the Sir Charles Williams International Fishing Tournament.

Ms Bradshaw underscored the importance of balancing economic activity with long-term marine sustainability

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