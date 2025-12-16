Minister of Labour, Social Security and the Third Sector, Colin Jordan, today took Opposition Leader Ralph Thorne to task for criticising the implementation of the minimum wage for workers in Barbados.

He says the Opposition Leader was part of the Government when the decision was made.

Meantime, Senator Toni Moore says she is appalled that the Opposition Leader and others do not understand that workers have for years been crying out, through their unions, for a much-needed increase.

Thorne voices concern over unequal treatment of police

In addition to being critical of the minimum wage, Opposition Leader Ralph Thorne expressed concern that police officers are not receiving equal treatment across the board.