Government has been detailing its plans for the transformation of the country’s education system, with greater emphasis to be placed on foundational areas such as literacy and numeracy.

Minister of Education Transformation Chad Blackman says the focus has to be on much more than certification, but on building knowledge and confidence to allow the island’s children to function as productive citizens.

Addressing a St Michael North constituency meeting at the Eden Lodge Primary School on Sunday evening, Blackman explained that there have been gaps in these foundational areas that need to be addressed.

He outlined why the changes are important.