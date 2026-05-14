Government prioritises closing digital skills gap
Closing the digital skills gap is now a priority for Government as Barbados prepares for a more competitive global economy.
Finance Minister Ryan Straughn says businesses must embrace technology and invest in their workforce.
He says Government is supporting this through incentives, including tax credits for digital transformation and expanded training opportunities.
The minister made the remarks during his presentation at the Barbados Employers’ Confederation luncheon and panel discussion.