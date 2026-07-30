A move is being made to establish a central beneficial ownership register, allowing regulatory authorities to identify the true owners behind businesses in Barbados.

The register is being proposed as part of the Beneficial Ownership Transparency and Register Bill, which was debated in Parliament on Tuesday.

The new framework seeks to enhance corporate transparency across the island and prevent crime in both the local and international business sectors.

Minister of Energy, Business Development and Commerce, Kerrie Symmonds, said it aims to ensure continued compliance with international standards.

He was speaking during a briefing on the new beneficial ownership framework at the Radisson Aquatica today.