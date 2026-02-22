Government reaffirms commitment to Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation

The Government has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining its stake in the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation to ensure it remains a truly Barbadian institution.

The assurance came from the newly appointed Minister of Home Affairs and Information, Gregory Nicholls, who also promised that the Government will do right by employees of the public broadcasting company.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the Barbados Labour Party’s thanksgiving service at Golden Square Freedom Park today.

Meanwhile, the new Minister gave his approval of the composition of his Ministry and acknowledged that there is significant work ahead.