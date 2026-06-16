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Government reaffirms commitment to protecting vulnerable citizens Adrian-Forde- 1

Government reaffirms commitment to protecting vulnerable citizens

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Barbados’ food import bill rises to $13.76 billion Shantal-Munro-Knight-Barbados- 2

Barbados’ food import bill rises to $13.76 billion

June 15, 2026
CTU congratulates Barbados on successful BimPay launch Rodney-Taylor-Caribbean-Telecommunications-Union- 3

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