Government reaffirms commitment to protecting vulnerable citizens

Government has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the delivery of social services for all Barbadians and ensuring protection for the most vulnerable.

This assurance came from the Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, Adrian Forde, who was speaking during a Barbados Labour Party Christ Church South branch meeting over the weekend.

Addressing BLP supporters at the St Lawrence Primary School, Mr Forde outlined several initiatives aimed at improving the lives of those most in need.

He noted that the new Social Empowerment Agency is actively looking to increase its staffing complement to better serve the needs of communities.

He also emphasised that Government will be taking a no-nonsense approach to the abuse of the elderly through the strict enforcement of the Older Persons Care and Protection Act, recently passed in Parliament.