Barbados is now on a list of 75 countries affected by an indefinite freeze on the processing of US immigrant visas from January 21.

This means that Barbadians seeking to emigrate to the United States to live or work will not be able to do so until the Donald Trump administration lifts the suspension.

The freeze was announced by the US government today.

In a swift response, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kerrie Symmonds, while noting the right of the US to take the action, spoke about the likely impact.

Other Caribbean countries included on the list are Antigua and Barbuda; Dominica; Grenada; Haiti; Jamaica; St Kitts and Nevis; St Lucia; and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Symmonds also shared his thoughts on some notable omissions from the list.

The pause in immigrant visas does not apply to non-immigrant visas, like student and tourist visas.