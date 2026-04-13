Government signals push to modernise national security systems

Deputy Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw says Government is fully aware of the need to upgrade and modernise security operations across the island.

She was speaking at the People’s Cathedral during a ceremony marking 50 years of service by the National Security Division.

Ms Bradshaw noted that there is growing recognition that the role of the security guard must evolve to meet modern challenges.

She added that deliberate and strategic efforts are already underway to modernise security systems and operations across Barbados, with a strong emphasis on automation and digitisation.

The Deputy Prime Minister said these initiatives form part of Government’s broader commitment to improving efficiency in public service delivery.