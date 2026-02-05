Government will be making one hundred acres of land available for agricultural production by young people.

The announcement came from the Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley during the official handing-over ceremony for the Hope Agricultural Training Institute in St. Lucy yesterday.

The facility, built on forty-five acres of land, is aimed at preparing the next generation of farmers, and the Prime Minister said the additional lands would be made available immediately.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged that training alone is not enough.

She said access to capital is critical for success and promised that Government will provide assistance to help young agripreneurs get started.