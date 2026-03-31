Government to help long-term tenants to become homeowners

Government is moving to make it easier for long-term tenants of state housing to become homeowners.

Minister of Housing, Lands and Maintenance, Christopher Gibbs, says Barbadians who have lived for years in government properties and consistently paid their rent deserve the opportunity to own those homes.

Speaking in Parliament during debate on the State (Acquisition and Vesting of Property) Bill, 2026, he acknowledged that while legislation already exists to facilitate ownership, the process has been far too slow.

Mr Gibbs says provisions in the 2013 legislation created obstacles for tenants seeking ownership.

He is assuring that the new bill now before Parliament will change that.