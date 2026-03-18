Government could begin talks as early as today with the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry to ensure savings are passed on to consumers, similar to the 2022/2023 price compact.

Senior Minister and Minister of Energy, Business Development and Consumer Affairs, Kerrie Symmonds, made the announcement during the Budget Debate.

He said that if changes to how customs duties, taxes and freight costs are calculated are to be effective, businesses must pass on those savings to consumers.