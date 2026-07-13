The media landscape in Barbados is changing rapidly, and Minister of Home Affairs and Information Gregory Nicholls says Government intends to modernise the country’s media framework to keep pace with those changes.

Speaking at the Barbados Association of Journalists and Media Workers’ Annual General Meeting, the Minister stressed the importance of professional journalism in safeguarding democracy.

Nicholls said that while information is now shared almost instantly through digital platforms, speed should never come at the expense of accuracy.

He warned that misinformation, disinformation and artificial intelligence are making the work of journalists increasingly difficult.