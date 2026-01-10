Gov’t steps up efforts to remove abandoned vehicles from the streets

Government has started a major national campaign to remove abandoned vehicles from the island’s streets.

About three hundred notices have already been affixed to vehicles and, according to Project Officer with the Ministry of Environment, Ronald Chapman, the campaign will be intensified from next week.

He told CBC News that the notices, which are being served by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, clearly outline that the vehicles must be removed within a period of seven days.

Mr. Chapman also says Government’s operational plan to address overgrown vegetation on housing lots is now in full swing.