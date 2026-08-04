Grand Kadooment concluded without any major incidents.

That is the word from Commissioner of Police Sonia Boyce, who says she is proud of the way thousands of Barbadians and visitors conducted themselves during the national event.

Commissioner Boyce is also pleased with the strong partnership among the security services that helped to keep everyone safe.

She noted that law enforcement officials worked with residents and businesses along the route to manage authorised movement, with passes issued to minimise inconvenience wherever possible.