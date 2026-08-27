Some recipients of Government’s Faith-Based Organisations Special Grant Fund are outlining how they intend to use the funding to support Barbados’ young people.

The ten organisations received individual disbursements ranging from $6,700 to $400,000 from the available facility, based on their proposals.

Dr Natalie Greaves, Chairperson of the Grant Writing Committee for the East Caribbean Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, says the organisation submitted a four-year proposal and has outlined a number of initiatives, including educational programmes.

Meanwhile, Dean Squires of the Combined Faith Christian Sports Evangelism Ministry says the organisation will seek to reach young people through basketball and tennis programmes, with plans to expand into other sports in the future.

And Roger Husbands of Drug Education and Counselling Services says his organisation will focus on supporting at-risk young people facing psychological and mental health challenges.