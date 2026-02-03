Griffith says Government’s water plan for St. Lucy is flawed

Government’s plan to resolve the water woes in St. Lucy is flawed, according to the Democratic Labour Party candidate for that constituency, Ian Griffith.

He also contends that he has the right plan to rescue St. Lucy residents from the discoloured water that has been flowing through their taps for several years.

Mr. Griffith was addressing a DLP spot meeting at Checker Hall, St. Lucy.

He is suggesting that the Barbados Water Authority deploying temporary containerised desalination plants in that parish to alleviate the chronic water issues is not the answer to the problem.

Noting that St. Lucy residents have had enough of the water situation, Mr. Griffith says he will reveal his plan at a DLP national meeting in Speightstown tonight.