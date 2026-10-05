Gun Courts to begin processing firearm offences within days

Minister of Legal Affairs and Criminal Justice Michael Lashley is also revealing that the first of two long-awaited Gun Courts to hear firearm offences will begin to process cases in a matter of days.

This comes as prominent judicial figure Douglas Frederick has been appointed to act as a judge in one of the newly established Gun Courts for a period of three years.

Minister Lashley says he has full confidence that Judge Frederick, who has a wealth of experience, will make an outstanding contribution to the Gun Court.

He explains that one court will deal with the backlog of firearm offences, while the court Judge Frederick will preside over will tackle persons charged with firearm offences from January this year.

Minister Lashley notes that the aim is to have the firearm offences heard in a speedy manner, reaffirming Government’s commitment to tackling gun crime head-on.