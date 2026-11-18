Harrison College has made history by becoming the first school in the Caribbean to receive the Plastic Clever Schools Award.

The international environmental accreditation programme is led by Common Seas and Kids Against Plastic.

It empowers students and educators in more than 60 countries to reduce single-use plastic waste through a free, structured, student-led, three-stage framework: Inspiring, Investigating and Acting.

The award places the school’s students, particularly members of its Environmental Club, at the centre of efforts to protect the environment from plastic pollution.

The Crumpton Street-based school celebrated the historic achievement today.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Davidson Ishmael, reiterated the importance of a clean environment to the nation’s health.

Minister Ishmael is also calling on young people to embrace the importance of safeguarding and preserving the environment.