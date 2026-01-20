Haynes facing several charges for January 3 shooting

The Barbados Police Service has arrested and formally charged a 20-year-old man for several offences, including “Possession of Firearm,” “Violent Disorder,” “Use of Firearm,” “Serious Bodily Harm,” “Endangering Life,” and “Criminal Damage.”

He is Jayden Tyrell Haynes, of Pasture Road Bush Hall, St Michael. He has been charged with the following offences committed on January 3, 2026:

●- Possession of Firearm

●- Use of Firearm

●- Violent Disorder

●- Serious Bodily Harm – Sebastian Cox

●- Serious Bodily Harm – Richard York-Haynes

●- Serious Bodily Harm – Kohbi Carter

● Serious Bodily Harm – Keshawn Yearwood

●- Serious Bodily Harm – Rashad Worrell

●- Serious Bodily Harm – Kevin Cumberbatch

●- Serious Bodily Harm – Darique Carrington

●- Serious Bodily Harm – Mekhi Haynes

●- Serious Bodily Harm – Kwahtani Norville

●- Endangering Life – Ahsean Johnson

●- Endangering Life – Tyrell Quintyne

●- Endangering Life – Chad Ifill

●- Criminal Damage – Nichole Mayers.

Haynes is scheduled to appear in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court today, Tuesday, January 20, 2026.