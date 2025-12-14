There is a warning to Barbadians to take personal responsibility for their health, especially at this time of the year, which is considered the season for viral illnesses.

The caution from the Director of Clinical and Diagnostic Services at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Dr The Most Honourable Corey Forde.

He says there are some subgroups that may be at a greater risk of contracting the illness.

Dr Forde was speaking as a guest on CBC TV 8’s Mornin’ Barbados.