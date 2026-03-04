Heart and Stroke Foundation marks 40 Years, warns NCD battle continues

The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Barbados is marking 40 years of service, but even as it celebrates the milestone, officials warn the battle against non-communicable diseases is far from over.

The anniversary coincided with activities to observe World Obesity Day, where Minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness David Ishmael raised red flags about the rising levels of NCDs across the island.

He called for lifestyle changes, especially among young people.

Our Deanzer Roberts reports.