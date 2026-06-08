Highway 2A expansion under consideration

One of the major arteries in Barbados’ road network could be expanded.

Government is considering increasing the number of lanes on Highway 2A from two to four.

That is according to Senior Minister and Minister of Transport and Works (MTW), Kirk Humphrey.

He shared the information while inspecting the seven bridges along the Highway 2A corridor, starting at Portvale Factory Road, Rock Hall, St James, and ending at Mile and a Quarter.

Minister Humphrey was accompanied by bridge consultant Jose Lockhart and other MTW officials on the tour.

Meanwhile, Mr Lockhart says the MTW has retained his company to rehabilitate bridges across the island to improve the overall transportation infrastructure.

Following the tour, he gave some insight into the state of the bridges.