Hinkson heads to London as Barbados’ new High Commissioner

Former Cabinet minister and veteran parliamentarian Edmund Hinkson leaves Barbados tomorrow to assume his new role as High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

Speaking to CBC News, Hinkson said he is honoured by the appointment but fully aware of the challenges ahead.

He described serving Barbados at the diplomatic level as both a privilege and a responsibility, and pledged that his primary mission is to protect and advance the country’s national interests politically, economically and culturally.

The new High Commissioner also highlighted climate diplomacy as a key focus, vowing to continue advocating for climate resilience financing — an initiative strongly championed by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.

Mr Hinkson said he will also prioritise justice reform and securing funding for Barbados’ ongoing educational transformation.