HIV stigma still major barrier to treatment, official warns

Officials say that in 2026, HIV stigma remains one of the main barriers preventing infected persons from seeking treatment.

Deputy Director of the National Wellbeing and HIV Commission, Nicole Drakes, made the point while addressing a Health and Fitness Fair at Freedom Park.

She said stigma not only affects people living with HIV, but also discourages others from even taking a test out of fear of being judged.

Ms Drakes stressed that early testing is critical, noting that early detection allows those who are infected to access treatment and live healthy lives.

She also reminded the public that HIV is no longer a death sentence.