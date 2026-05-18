Hundreds expected at ‘The Gathering 2026’

Hundreds are expected to converge at Kensington Oval next Sunday for “The Gathering 2026”.

The massive free joint Pentecost rally of mantles and fire, featuring multiple churches, is being organised by the Empowered Network of Churches.

Chairman Bishop Kenroy Burke says the event is for both believers and non-believers.

Bishop Burke explained that there was an overwhelming response to the event in 2025, and he expects the Oval to be packed to capacity again this year.