Immigration and citizenship key to Barbados’ future and economic sustainability Published: October 28, 2026 | Updated: October 28, 2026 1 minute read Minister of Finance Ryan Straughn says the discussion on immigration and citizenship is fundamental to Barbados’ future and the sustainability of its economy. Post navigation Previous: Barbados seeks to address inequalities in citizenship lawsNext: Opening West Indies-Bangladesh Test cut short by bad light Related Stories 1 minute read BCC addresses recent campus altercation in new statement October 28, 2026 4 minutes read King Charles acknowledges ‘injustices of the past’ as Caribbean tour gets underway October 28, 2026 5 minutes read Melania Trump says ceasefire has expanded as it takes effect around Russian-occupied city of Oleshky October 28, 2026 2 minutes read Four killed as heavy rains batter Haiti October 28, 2026 3 minutes read Spain train crash kills at least 64 as witnesses describe devastating scenes October 28, 2026 1 minute read Juvenile remanded in connection with Breast Cancer Walk incident October 28, 2026 Top Stories Immigration and citizenship key to Barbados’ future and economic sustainability 1 Immigration and citizenship key to Barbados’ future and economic sustainability October 28, 2026 BCC addresses recent campus altercation in new statement 2 BCC addresses recent campus altercation in new statement October 28, 2026 Juvenile remanded in connection with Breast Cancer Walk incident 3 Juvenile remanded in connection with Breast Cancer Walk incident October 28, 2026 Missing teen Amia Pinder found 4 Missing teen Amia Pinder found October 28, 2026