Immigration reform debate focuses on protecting Barbadian workers

As Parliament debates changes to the immigration system, one of the key issues is how to balance the need to attract workers with the need to protect those already in the labour market.

Member of Parliament for St George North Toni Moore says the Immigration and Citizenship Bills must be considered in the context of protecting Barbadian workers and ensuring fair treatment for people who come to the country to work.

Finance Minister Ryan Straughn has announced the Government’s intention to engage in dialogue with all political parties to ensure a clear understanding of why the legislation is necessary.