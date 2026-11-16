Staff at the Barbados Immigration Department, located on Princess Alice Highway in The City, were seen outside the building this morning.

When a CBC News videographer visited the office, staff members were gathered on the pavements on both sides of the highway.

Deputy Director of Industrial Relations at the Barbados Workers’ Union, Senator Kamisha Benjamin, says the union has been working with the relevant authorities to find a resolution to the health and safety concerns affecting the workers.

Senator Benjamin says that, after prolonged discussions failed to produce any meaningful resolution, the workers decided to down tools in the hope of securing permanent solutions to their concerns.