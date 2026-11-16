Following a work stoppage by immigration officers over poor working conditions, plans are being made to temporarily relocate staff while Government considers permanent solutions to the challenges affecting the department’s headquarters on Princess Alice Highway.

Minister of Home Affairs and Information Gregory Nicholls says this is the intention, adding that he believes the workers’ action was justified.

Speaking at a meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs and Information this evening, Minister Nicholls noted that staff had been raising concerns about air quality and other environmental issues for some time.

He said that, up to late last week, the Ministry and several other government ministries and departments had been discussing possible solutions. Lease arrangements were already being worked out, with Cabinet approval expected to be expedited.

The Minister added that discussions are also under way about the department’s permanent relocation, with the focus on keeping it in Bridgetown.