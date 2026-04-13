Increase in adults seeking autism diagnosis

There has been a noticeable increase in Barbadian adults seeking to determine whether they are autistic.

Many have been contacting the Autism Association of Barbados for guidance on how to be tested.

Assistant Secretary Colleen Roberts says those making enquiries often suspect they may have traits of autism and are seeking a formal diagnosis.

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She spoke to CBC News during an “Understanding Autism” workshop held at the Barbados Yacht Club.