With reports of people collapsing and dying suddenly in public places, a new initiative is being launched to help save lives.

Haigh Communications, in partnership with the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), is hoping to place 65 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in public spaces across Barbados.

The initiative was announced during Q in the Community, as part of the island’s celebrations marking 60 years of Independence and five years as a republic.

Joyann Haigh of Haigh Communications says the initiative comes amid concerns about people dying suddenly, including in public settings.

Cardiac surgeon Dr. Anthony Harris says the devices can help restart the heart during certain emergencies.

Dr. Harris says they are designed to guide users through the emergency process, making them accessible even to people without medical training.