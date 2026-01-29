The re-launch of the Innovations and Growth Market in Barbados is driven by a vision to secure the future of business.

That’s according to Deputy General Manager of the Barbados Stock Exchange, Ezra Marshall, who says they are encouraged by the level of interest shown so far.

The deputy general manager says it is an initiative of the Barbados Stock Exchange, in partnership with the Ministry of Energy and Business and the Small Business Association, with hand-holding offered to small developing businesses to help get them on their feet.