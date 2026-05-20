Thirty-two internal auditors swapped their desks for garden tools and paint brushes as they helped beautify sections of the Lawrence T. Gay Primary School during Internal Auditors Awareness Month.

The team from CIBC Caribbean’s head office traded their computers and spreadsheets for rakes, garden forks, shovels and other equipment to restore the school’s 4H garden area and beautify the front of several classrooms.

They also brought seeds, plants and potting mix to revive the enclosed 4H area, which had become overgrown after being left unattended for some time.

The team also painted the group’s tool shed.