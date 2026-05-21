Invest Barbados has signed a formal partnership agreement with the Caribbean Economic Forum 2026, marking a significant milestone in Barbados’ commitment to becoming the leading hub for capital mobilisation and economic transformation across the Caribbean.

The two-day inaugural forum is scheduled to take place from 18th to 19th June at the Hilton Barbados Resort.

It is expected to bring together approximately 150 of the world’s most influential investors, development finance institutions, government leaders, infrastructure funds and private sector executives from four high-impact sectors.

Chief Executive Officer of Invest Barbados, Kayanne Greenidge, says the forum will connect the local private sector with global institutional capital.