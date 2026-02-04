Ishmael defends his record in St. Michael North

Barbados Labour Party candidate for St. Michael North, Davidson Ishmael, is dismissing critics who have accused him of doing nothing for the constituency.

Declaring that he was never absent, Ishmael says over the past four years he has written more than 800 letters in an effort to resolve personal and general issues affecting constituents.

He further says he has been promoting health and wellness within the constituency through the rollout of various initiatives, including arranging physical activities and overseeing the installation of an outdoor gym.

Ishmael defended his track record during a BLP public meeting at Eden Lodge, St Michael, where he shared the contents of his 16-page report card.