Legendary Barbadian singer Jackie Opel has been credited with helping to shape the Barbadian identity.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office with responsibility for Pan-African Affairs and Heritage, Trevor Prescod, says Opel was not only the inventor of spouge music, but also played a revolutionary role in changing the spirit of Barbadians.

He says Opel’s legacy continues to inspire musicians and Barbadians in general.

Minister Prescod was addressing a gathering held today at the Jackie Opel Amphitheatre at the General Post Office in Cheapside, St Michael, to pay tribute to the musician, who was born on August 27.

The Minister also says Opel should be credited with taking spouge music and Barbados to the world.