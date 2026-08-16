From slavery to excellence — a powerful journey that American actress Jenifer Lewis says must continue to inspire generations.

Lewis is in Barbados for the Marcus Garvey celebrations and her fireside chat and public conversation on Monday.

Known for her outspoken advocacy on civil rights, voting access and mental health awareness, Lewis says she wants to see what Barbados is offering and, more importantly, understand the message the island is sending.

The actress, author and activist says she is also here to listen and is looking forward to the events planned for the local season of Emancipation.