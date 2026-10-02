Juvenile male dies in St. David’s collision

A child is Barbados’ latest road fatality.

Police at the District ‘B’ Station are conducting investigations into a fatal collision which occurred at about 5:45 p.m. yesterday along St David’s, Christ Church.

The incident involved a motor vehicle and a male child who was a pedestrian.

According to police, initial investigations have revealed that the vehicle was travelling from the direction of Bridgetown towards Coral Ridge when the collision occurred. The child was reportedly standing next to the road in the care of a relative at the time.

The little boy was transported by ambulance personnel to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigations are continuing into the matter.

The Barbados Police Service is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact the District ‘B’ Police Station at 437-4311 or 430-7625.