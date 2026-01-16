Former calypso monarch Aziza Clarke has been cleared of an assisting an offender charge, after a judge upheld a no-case submission on Thursday.

King’s Counsel Michael Lashley and attorney Sade Harris made the successful submission in the Supreme Court. The jury was directed to return a not guilty verdict.

Clarke, of Bonnetts, Brittons Hill, St Michael, had been accused of assisting Hakeem Stuart, knowing or believing he had committed murder or another arrestable offence. Prosecutors claimed she transported him from Briar Hall to Graeme Hall, Christ Church, on March 21, 2019, to evade lawful arrest.

Speaking afterward, Mr Lashley said justice had been served and he was confident in his submission.

Mr Lashley said the matter had weighed heavily on his client for years, resulting in unemployment. And he is criticising those in the public who judged her without knowing the facts.

The case was heard by Justice Pamela Beckles, with Acting Senior State Counsel Kevin Forde appearing for the prosecution.