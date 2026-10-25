Khaleel Kothdiwala ready to serve as youngest Senator

Twenty-three-year-old Khaleel Kothdiwala, who is expected to become the youngest senator in the history of Barbados, says he is ready to serve his country.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced her intention to recommend his appointment while addressing the Barbados Labour Party’s 87th annual conference on Saturday.

Mr Kothdiwala says he has been waiting for some time to occupy a seat in the Upper House.

The youth activist and attorney-at-law, who was called to the Bar last week, told CBC News that nothing happens before its time.

Noting that lawmaking is serious business, Mr Kothdiwala says he looks forward to making his own contribution and following in the footsteps of Senator Roshanne Trim, whom he will replace in the Senate.

He is promising the public that he will always approach his duties and responsibilities as a young senator with the requisite level of seriousness.