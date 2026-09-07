King’s Trust programme helping young people with self-development

Seventeen young people are the latest participants in the Barbados Police Service and King’s Trust International Team Programme.

The young people, aged between 16 and 25, are participating in the King’s Trust International Team South Programme, based at the Drax Hall Pavilion and Resource Centre in St George.

Organisers say that, after completing the 12-week programme, they hope participants will be better equipped to pursue opportunities to improve their lives.

During Saturday’s orientation for the 57th cohort, coordinator Sergeant Hallam Jemmott said the main objective of the programme is to help young people with self-development.

Sergeant Jemmott said the programme is also important in helping to steer young people away from a life of crime.