A new cohort of participants today began their journey with The King’s Trust International Teen Programme.

The 17 young men and women kicked off 12 weeks of self-development and team sessions with an orientation at the Valley Resource Centre in St George.

Welcoming the participants, Team Co-ordinator, Sergeant Hallam Jemmott, told them that throughout their time together, they will work on projects, participate in outdoor activities and give back to the community.

Highlighting the programme’s impact on young people, Sergeant Jemmott says more than 800 participants have graduated since the first cohort in 2016.

He says the programme’s greatest impact has been the difference it has made in the lives of individual participants.

Sergeant Jemmott says one of the key elements of the programme is “Next Step” — a week dedicated to preparing young people for the world of work.