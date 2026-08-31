Member of Parliament for St Michael South Kirk Humphrey is once again encouraging children in his constituency to take their education seriously and strive for success in school.

He made the comments during his annual back-to-school picnic for children in the community, which was held at Farley Hill.

He said that when he entered politics, he adopted the mantra “people over politics”, and the annual event provides an opportunity for him to put the children in his community first.

Humphrey explained that the picnic is also a way of celebrating the children and showing them support and encouragement before they return to the classroom.