The short-staffed Labour Department is facing challenges responding to an influx of complaints from workers.

Acting Chief Labour Officer Alison Elcock says that between April and December 2025, a total of 1,511 complaints were received at the department.

In January this year, there were 147 complaints, and 168 in February.

Last week alone, the department received 49 complaints.

Ms Elcock says these complaints are not only from people who walked into the Department.