Members of the Friends of Democracy (FOD) continued their grassroots outreach today, meeting residents in St. Philip North as the party pushes its message of representation and accountability.

The team was on the ground in Dodd’s Land, engaging directly with residents and listening to their concerns.

Candidate for St. Philip North, Anya Lorde, says the lack of consistent representation remains a major issue raised by constituents.

Party President and candidate for St. Philip West, Karina Goodridge, joined the walkabout to show support, stressing the importance of regular community engagement.

Goodridge also responded to criticism that politicians only appear during election periods, noting that candidates continue outreach efforts even when residents are not always at home.

The party says feedback following its recent political launch has been encouraging, with growing calls for stronger opposition voices in Parliament.