Property owners are being advised that the deadlines to receive discounts on their 2026-2027 land tax bills have been extended by two weeks.

The extension applies to payments made at the Barbados Revenue Authority through drop boxes or at SurePay outlets.

According to the Authority, property owners now have until August 28th, 2026, to receive a 10 per cent discount, and until September 27th, 2026, to receive a five per cent discount.

Communications Officer at the BRA, Erica Lazare, says the 10 per cent discount for online payments using the Land Tax Portal remains available until October 13th, 2026.

Lazare notes that the portal also allows users to submit rebate requests and property valuation objections, as well as access valuation notices and receipts online.