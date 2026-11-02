Landship urged to unite as it celebrates 163rd anniversary

President of the Barbados Landship Association, Colonel Wayne Worrell, is calling for greater unity among members to ensure the organisation’s continued success in fulfilling its mission within the cultural sector.

The call comes as the Landship celebrates its 163rd anniversary.

Speaking during a service at the Anglican Church to mark the occasion, Colonel Worrell said having a shared vision would be critical to the organisation’s continued progress.

He also highlighted the importance of continued support from other organisations, noting that such partnerships are essential to making a positive impact on the lives of young people.