A senior attorney and political figure has opened up about his break with the Democratic Labour Party (DLP), describing what he called degrading treatment of party supporters and veterans.

Speaking at a Barbados Labour Party meeting, Barbados candidate for the City of Bridgetown, Michael Lashley, recalled incidents at the DLP’s Belleville headquarters where long-standing party workers were allegedly left outside the building without access to basic facilities.

He told supporters that his return to public life came at a critical moment, as Barbados faced a surge in gun violence and serious crime.

As a legal practitioner, Lashley praised the government’s criminal justice reform agenda, pointing to increased numbers of judges and prosecutors and stronger witness protection.