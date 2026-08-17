With the new school year set to begin early next month, the head of a local service club is raising concerns about troubling behaviours among schoolchildren.

President of the Lions Club of Barbados East, Medford Kirton, says some children begin demonstrating concerning behaviours from as early as primary school.

He says this is why his club is making it a priority to work closely with the two nurseries, seven primary schools and one secondary school in St Philip.

Kirton was speaking during a thanksgiving service at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Ruby, St Philip.

He believes there are measures that can be taken to help address some of the ills in society.